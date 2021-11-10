Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Position Trimmed by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA decreased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,257 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter valued at $205,570,000. Derbend Asset Management bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter valued at $4,224,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 167.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 189,532 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 118,595 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,172,692 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $48,111,000 after purchasing an additional 117,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 30.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 288,806 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 67,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

NUV stock remained flat at $$11.08 during trading on Wednesday. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,449. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.49. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $11.97.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

