Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 1st

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 20.9% over the last three years.
Shares of NUO stock opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.25. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $16.85.
About Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.
