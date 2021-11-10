Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 1st

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 20.9% over the last three years.

Shares of NUO stock opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.25. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $16.85.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.79% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

