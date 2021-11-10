Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) PT Lowered to $6.00

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Maxim Group from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 226.09% from the company’s current price.

NUWE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Nuwellis in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuwellis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ NUWE opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.09. Nuwellis has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $12.38.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.02). Nuwellis had a negative net margin of 206.57% and a negative return on equity of 74.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.08) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nuwellis will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuwellis during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nuwellis in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuwellis during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nuwellis during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuwellis during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

