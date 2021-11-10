nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 99.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,867 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 50,777.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,205,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198,982 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,756,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,463,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,428 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 2,426.6% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,200,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,630 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,326,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

NVT opened at $36.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.55. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $37.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.16 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

