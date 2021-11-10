NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,429 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $8,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.44.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $221.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.97 and its 200-day moving average is $203.19. The company has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $139.94 and a 12 month high of $228.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

In other news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.77, for a total value of $526,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,240 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,984.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $211,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,723 shares of company stock worth $35,219,787. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

