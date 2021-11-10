NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $235.00 price objective on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NXP Semiconductors reported third-quarter results, wherein both earnings and revenues grew year over year. A strong demand environment across end-markets served drove the results. The company continued to benefit from a strong position in secular growth markets — including Automotive, industrial & IoT as well as mobile. Further, its safety products for advanced driver assistance systems have been gaining solid momentum. In addition, growing customer traction for connected edge processing solutions remains a positive for the company. It is to be noted that the stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. Yet, mounting expenses and a leveraged balance sheet remained negatives. Further, supply-chain constraints remain major concerns. Also, uncertainties related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic are headwinds for the company.”

NXPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $233.44.

Shares of NXPI opened at $221.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.19. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $139.94 and a 12 month high of $228.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

In other news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $211,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 25,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $5,822,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,230,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,723 shares of company stock valued at $35,219,787. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

