Nxt-ID (NXTD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 12th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Nxt-ID had a negative return on equity of 36.85% and a negative net margin of 71.02%. The business had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter.

Shares of NXTD stock opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. Nxt-ID has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $34.40. The company has a market cap of $35.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.85.

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). It operates business in one segment-hardware and software security systems and applications. The firm develops and markets solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its technology products and solutions include MobileBio, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms, the Wocket, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures.

