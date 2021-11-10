Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Given New $30.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) had its price objective lifted by JMP Securities from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $584.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 10.00, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.04.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 51.58% and a negative net margin of 318.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,681. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 91.2% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 203.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

