OMG Network Price Hits $15.73 on Major Exchanges (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. During the last week, OMG Network has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $2.21 billion and $1.81 billion worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network coin can now be purchased for $15.73 or 0.00024350 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.12 or 0.00238632 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001045 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official website is omg.network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.