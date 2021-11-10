Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.70

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and traded as high as $0.72. Omni-Lite Industries Canada shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 10,675 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70.

Get Omni-Lite Industries Canada alerts:

Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter. Omni-Lite Industries Canada had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 19.85%.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc develops, manufactures, and sells precision components to Fortune 100 companies in the United States, Canada, and Barbados. It offers vibration resistant stainless steel fastener components for the aerospace industry; brake, transmission, and engine parts, as well as transmission valves for the automotive industry; inventory control cups for inventory control systems that are used by the retail clothing industry; links and head caps for the military sector; and ceramic track spikes for the sports and recreation industry.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Omni-Lite Industries Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omni-Lite Industries Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.