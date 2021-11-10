ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Piper Sandler

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ONTF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.86.

Shares of NYSE ONTF opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.44. ON24 has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $81.98.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ON24 will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON24 news, CRO James Blackie sold 10,000 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $199,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 32,386 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $655,492.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 827,686 shares of company stock valued at $18,000,105 in the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONTF. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,565,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,827,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

