OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Shares Sold by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 95,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OncoCyte were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OCX. UBS Group AG grew its stake in OncoCyte by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 18,643 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in OncoCyte by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 24,860 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in OncoCyte by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 383,317 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in OncoCyte by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 742,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 63,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in OncoCyte by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 16,118 shares in the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OncoCyte stock opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. OncoCyte Co. has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $327.86 million, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.76.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 652.99% and a negative return on equity of 36.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OCX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OncoCyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.71.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

