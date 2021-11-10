One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.58.

OSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of One Stop Systems from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $58,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $283,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,776 shares of company stock valued at $475,350 in the last ninety days. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in One Stop Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in One Stop Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. 23.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OSS traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $5.15. 1,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.94 million, a P/E ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.50. One Stop Systems has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $9.50.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 million. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 3.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that One Stop Systems will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

