One Stop Systems (OSS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. One Stop Systems has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $14.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 million. On average, analysts expect One Stop Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

OSS opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.62 million, a P/E ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.98. One Stop Systems has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.50.

OSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on One Stop Systems from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark initiated coverage on One Stop Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.47.

In other One Stop Systems news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 20,000 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $118,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $283,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,776 shares of company stock valued at $475,350 in the last 90 days. 6.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in One Stop Systems stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) by 226.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,741 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of One Stop Systems worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.