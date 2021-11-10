Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.420-$2.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $616 million-$618 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $605.92 million.Oportun Financial also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.660-$0.730 EPS.

OPRT stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.97. 66,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,991. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.43 million, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.27. Oportun Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.47. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 7.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OPRT shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Oportun Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oportun Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.20.

In other news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $49,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 8,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $213,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,479.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,205 shares of company stock valued at $459,185. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oportun Financial stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 34,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Oportun Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

