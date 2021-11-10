Oppenheimer Comments on WESCO International, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of WESCO International in a research note issued on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for WESCO International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.45 EPS.

WCC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital started coverage on WESCO International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WESCO International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.56.

Shares of WCC opened at $134.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.14. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $56.21 and a 12-month high of $140.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.18. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $435,675.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,101.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $119,470.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in WESCO International by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 26,270.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

