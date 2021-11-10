Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on NextNav (NASDAQ:NN)

Research analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of NextNav in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Get NextNav alerts:

NextNav stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.49. The stock had a trading volume of 300,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,569. NextNav has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

NextNav Inc provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc, formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.