Oppenheimer Raises WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Price Target to $42.00

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $37.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $39.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.77.

In related news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $670,873,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 23.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,365,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,589,000 after buying an additional 3,905,839 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 117.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,163,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,633,000 after buying an additional 3,867,064 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 20.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,353,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,652,000 after buying an additional 2,925,612 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 26.6% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 9,885,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,325,000 after buying an additional 2,075,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at $37,016,000. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

