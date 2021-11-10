Orbit Chain Price Reaches $0.56 on Top Exchanges (ORC)

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 10th. Orbit Chain has a total market capitalization of $310.21 million and $18.03 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Orbit Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00000871 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00052953 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.11 or 0.00217191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000508 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00011193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.91 or 0.00091313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Orbit Chain Coin Profile

ORC is a coin. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 988,024,190 coins and its circulating supply is 551,828,865 coins. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain . The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

