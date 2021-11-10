Orbitcoin Trading Up 6.9% This Week (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $3,352.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbitcoin coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000492 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Orbitcoin has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,120.32 or 0.98989066 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00050350 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.34 or 0.00337068 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.15 or 0.00506606 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.61 or 0.00159949 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00012234 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001420 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

