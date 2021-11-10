Orbs Hits Market Capitalization of $277.52 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. Orbs has a market cap of $277.52 million and $7.63 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Orbs has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00055437 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.99 or 0.00222756 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00011832 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.41 or 0.00092936 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004169 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Orbs Profile

ORBS is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

