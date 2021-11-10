Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 51.16% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Organogenesis updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ ORGO traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.53. 38,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,136. Organogenesis has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.70.

ORGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Organogenesis in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

In related news, major shareholder Michael W. Katz bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $162,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 49,282 shares in the company, valued at $667,771.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 57.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Organogenesis stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 38.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

