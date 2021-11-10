ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $16.07, but opened at $17.09. ORIC Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $17.61, with a volume of 1,671 shares.

The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.11.

ORIC has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In related news, Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $27,269.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 2,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $73,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,252 shares of company stock worth $432,628. 24.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 133.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 291.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $59,000. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $684.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average of $20.00.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

