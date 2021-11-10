Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ortho Clinical Diagnostics deals with in vitro and in vivo diagnostic substances. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

OCDX opened at $19.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.39. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.88.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 40.84%. On average, analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $80,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,489.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 25,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $425,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,428,579 shares of company stock valued at $427,597,067 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,408,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 21.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 497,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,650,000 after purchasing an additional 86,412 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,595,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,555,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,832,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,687,000 after purchasing an additional 232,353 shares in the last quarter.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

