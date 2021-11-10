Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oscar Health Inc. is a digital health-insurance company. Oscar Health Inc. is based in New York. “

OSCR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oscar Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of OSCR stock opened at $16.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.47. Oscar Health has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $529.28 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Oscar Health will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oscar Health news, insider Dennis Weaver sold 3,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $52,094.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner bought 515,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $9,327,726.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,395,078 shares of company stock valued at $67,705,733.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 231,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

