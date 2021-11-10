Outbrain (OB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect Outbrain to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $247.15 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Outbrain to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OB opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. Outbrain has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.36.

Outbrain Inc provides recommendation platform for the open web. The company’s technology enables consumers to discover new things through recommendation feeds on their favorite media and connects advertisers to these audiences to grow their business. Outbrain Inc is based in NEW YORK.

