Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total value of $477,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of OSTK opened at $101.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.23 and its 200-day moving average is $80.48. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.75 and a 12-month high of $112.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 4.22.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $689.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Overstock.com in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 210.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 100,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after buying an additional 67,946 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 4.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 265,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,560,000 after buying an additional 11,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the first quarter worth about $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OSTK. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.83.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

