Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total value of $477,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of OSTK opened at $101.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.23 and its 200-day moving average is $80.48. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.75 and a 12-month high of $112.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 4.22.
Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $689.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OSTK. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.83.
About Overstock.com
Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.
