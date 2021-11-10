Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.000-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Owens & Minor also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.900-$4.100 EPS.

NYSE OMI traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.95. 620,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,521. Owens & Minor has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $49.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.40 and its 200-day moving average is $38.70.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.50.

In other news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 56,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $2,377,222.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,642 shares of company stock worth $5,843,782. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Owens & Minor stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 88.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186,210 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.53% of Owens & Minor worth $16,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.