Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

LON OXIG opened at GBX 2,325 ($30.38) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,433.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,317.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.24. Oxford Instruments has a 52 week low of GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,730 ($35.67). The company has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.06.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.06%.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

