Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

PLTR stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.52. 94,159,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,311,887. The stock has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 6.35. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.03.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 132,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $3,446,218.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $16,853,419.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,598,303 shares of company stock valued at $167,394,069 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLTR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.