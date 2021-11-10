Paloma Partners Management Co Grows Stock Position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 14,348 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VET opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.83.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $2.77. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 61.81%. The firm had revenue of $331.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

