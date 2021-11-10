Paloma Partners Management Co Has $447,000 Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 85.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,494 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WCN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 27.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after buying an additional 13,197 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 33.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Waste Connections by 15.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at $460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.88.

In other news, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WCN opened at $133.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.06, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.38. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.02 and a 12 month high of $138.23.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.77%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

