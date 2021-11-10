Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $417,000 in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atreides Management LP grew its holdings in DISH Network by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 4,382,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,169,000 after acquiring an additional 812,434 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DISH Network by 2,113.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 840,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,289,000 after acquiring an additional 802,899 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in DISH Network by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,485,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,223,000 after acquiring an additional 797,236 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,609,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in DISH Network by 815.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 532,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,246,000 after acquiring an additional 474,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

DISH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.54.

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $36.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.85. DISH Network Co. has a 52 week low of $27.83 and a 52 week high of $47.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

