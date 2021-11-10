Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 1,387 Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in GrowGeneration by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 32,267 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter worth $383,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in GrowGeneration by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $25.02 on Wednesday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $67.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.40 and a beta of 2.71.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.51 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

