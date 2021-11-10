Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) versus Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Head-To-Head Review

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) and Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pan American Silver and Golden Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pan American Silver $1.34 billion 4.20 $177.88 million $1.41 18.99 Golden Minerals $5.64 million 12.14 -$9.09 million ($0.03) -14.01

Pan American Silver has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Minerals. Golden Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pan American Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Pan American Silver and Golden Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pan American Silver 0 1 4 0 2.80 Golden Minerals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Pan American Silver presently has a consensus target price of $41.25, suggesting a potential upside of 54.09%. Golden Minerals has a consensus target price of $1.15, suggesting a potential upside of 173.55%. Given Golden Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Golden Minerals is more favorable than Pan American Silver.

Profitability

This table compares Pan American Silver and Golden Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pan American Silver 20.10% 10.77% 8.16% Golden Minerals -33.26% -47.04% -29.98%

Risk and Volatility

Pan American Silver has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Minerals has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.2% of Pan American Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Golden Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Pan American Silver shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Golden Minerals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pan American Silver beats Golden Minerals on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright in April 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Co. is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico. The company was founded in March 2009 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

