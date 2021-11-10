Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

PANL traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.64. 1,074,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.62. The company has a market cap of $211.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.65. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $6.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,676 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

PANL has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

