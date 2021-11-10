Pantheon Investment Group LLC Buys 139 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000.

VOO traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $429.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,077,993. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $322.06 and a 1 year high of $432.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $411.47 and its 200-day moving average is $400.36.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

