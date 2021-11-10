Pantheon Investment Group LLC Has $5.76 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,023 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.8% of Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 135,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,214,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 110,059 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295,719 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 288,841 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,034,000. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,850,782 shares of company stock valued at $421,048,788. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,681,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,108,920. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $112.59 and a one year high of $157.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.