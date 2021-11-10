Pantheon Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,586 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,432,167 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,783,624,000 after purchasing an additional 480,461 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 8.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,113,685 shares of the airline’s stock worth $536,936,000 after purchasing an additional 808,601 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,484,890 shares of the airline’s stock worth $291,193,000 after purchasing an additional 194,556 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,390,078 shares of the airline’s stock worth $286,159,000 after purchasing an additional 37,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 591.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,547,680 shares of the airline’s stock worth $216,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV stock traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $50.21. 135,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,197,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,018.20 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.44. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $41.40 and a 52 week high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.99) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.96.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

