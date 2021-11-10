PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Shares Gap Up to $65.24

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $65.24, but opened at $72.90. PAR Technology shares last traded at $70.49, with a volume of 12,645 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.90 and a beta of 1.84.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $68.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.06 million. Analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in PAR Technology by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in PAR Technology by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR)

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

