Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Now Covered by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.
FNA opened at $25.09 on Tuesday. Paragon 28 has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $25.38.
About Paragon 28
