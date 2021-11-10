Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Now Covered by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

FNA opened at $25.09 on Tuesday. Paragon 28 has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $25.38.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28 Inc is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

