Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PARXF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$36.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Parex Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of PARXF opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day moving average of $17.32. Parex Resources has a one year low of $11.07 and a one year high of $21.78.

Parex Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. It operates thorough the Canada and Colombia geographical segments. Its operating reserves include, Llanos, and lower and middle Magdalena. The company was founded on August 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

