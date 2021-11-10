Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $342.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.77% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Parker-Hannifin’s first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.3% and 3.1%, respectively. The company is poised to benefit from improving product demand, the unique Win Strategy, and cost-control measures in the quarters ahead. It is likely to gain from acquisitions and its policy of rewarding shareholders is likely to work in its favor. For fiscal 2022, it anticipates year-over-year sales growth of 6-9% while adjusted earnings are predicted to be $16.95-$17.65 per share. Year to date, its shares have outperformed the industry. However, the company has been dealing with high costs and expenses, which might affect its margins and profitability. An increase in debt levels can raise its financial obligations and hurt profitability. Risks related to international exposure might affect its performance.”

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

PH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.06.

PH stock opened at $329.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.72. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $247.41 and a 52-week high of $333.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.22.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total value of $7,620,457.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $2,780,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.9% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 55.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 48,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,429,000 after purchasing an additional 17,129 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 46.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Parker-Hannifin (PH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.