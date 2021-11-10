Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PGPHF shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Partners Group alerts:

Shares of PGPHF stock opened at $1,779.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,711.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,619.22. Partners Group has a 1 year low of $995.00 and a 1 year high of $1,833.00.

Partners Group Holding AG is an investment management company, which engages in investments in private markets with growth and development potential. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Private Debt, Private Real Estate, and Private Infrastructure. The Private Equity segment includes direct investments in private companies and investments in the private equity secondary market.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Partners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.