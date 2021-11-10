Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Issues Earnings Results

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Party City Holdco had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 71.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Party City Holdco updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Party City Holdco stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.13. 5,959,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,782,633. The company has a market cap of $686.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 3.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.29. Party City Holdco has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $11.06.

In other Party City Holdco news, Director Steven J. Collins purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 80,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,690.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

