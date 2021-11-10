Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) fell 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $8.60. 12,202 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,708,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

A number of research firms have commented on PRTY. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.10 million, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Party City Holdco had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 71.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Collins bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $26,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,690.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Party City Holdco by 5.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 16,053 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Party City Holdco by 2,019.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 88,837 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Party City Holdco by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 918,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 82,002 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Party City Holdco by 5.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 271,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 14,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Party City Holdco by 807.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 171,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 152,590 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Party City Holdco Company Profile (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.