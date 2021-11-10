Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) is Cat Rock Capital Management LP’s 6th Largest Position

Cat Rock Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,876 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares during the period. Paycom Software accounts for about 9.7% of Cat Rock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cat Rock Capital Management LP owned about 0.53% of Paycom Software worth $115,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,487,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,270,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Paycom Software by 631.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 55,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,123,000 after acquiring an additional 47,792 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Paycom Software by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,912 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PAYC traded down $6.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $500.38. 1,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,601. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $302.44 and a 1 year high of $558.97. The company has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $506.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $425.69.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $472.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $536.88.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

