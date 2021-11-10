PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Lowered to $310.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Mizuho from $375.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PYPL. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Erste Group downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.72.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $205.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal has a one year low of $178.60 and a one year high of $310.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $261.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,314 shares of company stock worth $8,528,773. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in PayPal by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 123.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

