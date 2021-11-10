PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.600-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.30 billion-$25.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.77 billion.PayPal also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.60 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush cut their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $287.85.

PYPL traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.64. 23,561,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,453,310. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $259.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.58. PayPal has a 1-year low of $183.54 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $240.46 billion, a PE ratio of 49.91, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,314 shares of company stock worth $8,528,773 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PayPal stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.03% of PayPal worth $3,517,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

