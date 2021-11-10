PCB Bancorp to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:PCB)

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for PCB Bancorp in a report released on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark anticipates that the company will earn $2.15 per share for the year.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PCB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

PCB Bancorp stock opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. PCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.88.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 35.89% and a return on equity of 14.82%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.87%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. rhino investment partners Inc increased its stake in PCB Bancorp by 237.1% in the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 336,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 236,733 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in PCB Bancorp by 62.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 325,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 125,279 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in PCB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,630,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in PCB Bancorp by 18.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 194,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 29,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in PCB Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 186,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.